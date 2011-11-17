London Irish centre Shontayne Hape banned for four weeks
London Irish centre Shontayne Hape has been banned for four weeks by the body which organises European club rugby.
Hape, 30, was cited for a dangerous tackle on Edinburgh back row David Denton last week and has now been found guilty following a hearing in Dublin.
Edinburgh lock Sean Cox has also been banned for a week following an incident in the same Heineken Cup match.
Cox was found guilty of striking Hape during the second half following a running battle with the England player.
Hape becomes the second London Irish player to be banned, with fellow England back Delon Armitage currently serving a five-week suspension.
The Exiles next face Cardiff Blues in Wales, while Edinburgh host Paris side Racing Metro 92, both matches taking place on Friday.