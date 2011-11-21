Yusuf Ibrahim praises Blackheath coach Mike Friday
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Blackheath performance director Yusuf Ibrahim praised head coach Mike Friday for his role in Saturday's 34-25 win over Coventry in National One.
Blackheath were behind at half-time but came back through tries from Tom Bason and James Stephenson.
Ibrahim told BBC Radio Kent: "Mike gave the boys a right old talking to at half-time and they came back and turned it around.
"Nothing but respect to the boys, I'm really happy."
He added: "Coventry played outstanding rugby and had us on the rack. We are a tidy side. Next week we go to Fylde. It will be interesting to see how we cope with the journey.
"I would like us to be a top four team and that is the challenge for us I think."
Elsewhere, Westcombe Park dropped to the bottom of National Two after a 31-12 defeat by Old Albanians, Canterbury made it 11 wins in a row in National Three with a 55-14 win over Staines and Tonbridge Juddians are second with their 35-3 victory over Gravesend.