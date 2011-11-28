Launceston captain Tom Rawlings joy at 37-7 Hertford win

Launceston captain Tom Rawlings says his side must "keep their feet on the ground" after their impressive 37-7 win at Hertford.

A Josh Lord penalty and Kieron Lewitt's conversion and penalty gave the Cornish All Blacks a 10-7 lead at half-time.

Hertford had Brett McNamee sent off after 23 minutes and Launceston ran in four tries in the second half.

Lord got his second while James Salter, Lewis Paterson and Ryan Westren all crossed the line.

It was only Launceston's second away win of the season and sees them go ninth in National Two South.

"It was a brilliant game and all credit to the boys, they proved what a side we've built into in the past couple of months," Rawlings told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Second half we came out and we played really well and scored some outstanding tries.

"There are lots of youngsters in our side but they're getting the game-time now and they're building.

"We've got to keep our feet on the ground, it was good performance but we've got Taunton at home next week and we know what they're going to bring down to us," he added.