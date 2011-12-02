Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions

From the section

FRIDAY

Newcastle v Gloucester

Verdict: Gloucester to win by fewer than 10 points

Match report: Newcastle 26-25 Gloucester

SATURDAY

Bath v Sale

Verdict: Bath to win by fewer than 10 points

Match report: Bath 13-16 Sale

Leicester v Northampton

Verdict: Leicester to win by a score

Match report: Leicester 30-25 Northampton

Exeter v Worcester

Verdict: Exeter to win by fewer than 10 points

Match report: Exeter 15-9 Worcester

SUNDAY

Saracens v London Irish

Verdict: Saracens to win by about seven points

Match report: Saracens 15-11 London Irish

Wasps v Harlequins

Verdict: Wasps to win by 10 points or fewer

Match report: Wasps 16-22 Harlequins

Follow Jerry on Twitter: @JeremyGuscott