Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions
-
- From the section Rugby Union
FRIDAY
Newcastle v Gloucester
Verdict: Gloucester to win by fewer than 10 points
Match report: Newcastle 26-25 Gloucester
SATURDAY
Bath v Sale
Verdict: Bath to win by fewer than 10 points
Leicester v Northampton
Verdict: Leicester to win by a score
Match report: Leicester 30-25 Northampton
Exeter v Worcester
Verdict: Exeter to win by fewer than 10 points
Match report: Exeter 15-9 Worcester
SUNDAY
Saracens v London Irish
Verdict: Saracens to win by about seven points
Match report: Saracens 15-11 London Irish
Wasps v Harlequins
Verdict: Wasps to win by 10 points or fewer
Match report: Wasps 16-22 Harlequins
Follow Jerry on Twitter: @JeremyGuscott