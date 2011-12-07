Cornish Pirates have Myles Dorrian available for Leeds match

Dorrian made his debut last week after joining on loan from Exeter

Cornish Pirates will have Exeter Chiefs fly-half Myles Dorrian available to them for their trip to Leeds in the Championship on Sunday.

He was loaned to the Pirates for one match last week as cover for injured duo Jonny Bentley and Ceiron Thomas.

Dorrian, 29, is now on a week-to-week deal at the Mennaye after playing in the win over London Scottish on Sunday.

"We're going to review the situation after the weekend but talks are ongoing with Exeter," said boss Chris Stirling.

Under the deal Dorrian can be recalled by Exeter at any time should either of their first choice fly-halves, Ignacio Mieres and Gareth Steenson, get injured.

Bentley is out for until March with an Achilles injury but Thomas is on his way back to fitness.

"We hope to have Ceiron Thomas fit for the Cross Keys match," Stirling told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The Pirates are due to play the Welsh side in the British and Irish Cup a week on Sunday.