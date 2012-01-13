Heineken Cup: Ospreys 44-17 Treviso

Ospreys (25) 44

Tries: Bowe, Beck (2), penalty (2), Fotuali'i Cons: Biggar (3), Morgan Pens: Biggar (2)

Treviso (10) 17

Tries: Gori, Padro Con: Burton Pens: Burton, Botes

Ospreys centre Ashley Beck could win a Wales call for their Six Nations squad

Ospreys maintained their slim Heineken Cup quarter-final hopes as young centre Ashley Beck inspired the Welsh region to a bonus-point win over Treviso.

Tommy Bowe scored early, intercepting Edoardo Gori's pass on the halfway line, before Gori made amends, running from inside Treviso's 22 to score.

Beck's first-half double and two penalty tries eased Ospreys to victory.

Gonzalo Padro scored a consolation for Treviso before Kahn Fotuali'i touched down after a Matthew Morgan break.

Scott Johnson's side now need a bonus-point victory in Biarritz next week and will have to hope other results go their way.

Interview: Ospreys head coach Sean Holley

Treviso had harmed Ospreys' last-eight aspirations by holding them but Ospreys enjoyed the perfect start as a loose pass in midfield was picked off by Bowe.

And the Ireland wing raced under the posts from 60 metres to score his 22nd try in the competition before Wales international Dan Biggar kicked the extras.

Fly-halves Kristopher Burton of Treviso and Ospreys' Biggar traded penalties but the home side's failure to convert a lovely break from Bowe proved costly as Treviso levelled.

Bowe had linked well with Justin Tipuric and Shane Williams to take the Welsh side into the opposing 22, but a lack of control at the ruck saw Gori seize on a loose ball to race the length of the field - Burton adding a superb touchline conversion.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb was impressing with some darting runs and he ghosted outside Burton to create the opening for Beck's first score.

And Beck enhanced his claims for a place in Wales' Six Nations side with a second as Treviso contributed to their own downfall.

Ospreys wing Tommy Bowe scores his 22nd Heineken Cup try against Treviso

The Italian side failed to secure a line-out in their own 22 and Andrew Bishop's half-break saw him feed inside to give Beck a simple finish that Biggar converted.

The victory could have been more emphatic as video referee Tony Spreadbury denied Bowe another try after officials ruled he had failed to ground the ball under the challenge of two defenders.

That verdict gave the Ospreys a five-yard scrum and provided little respite for Treviso, who had struggled throughout to contain the power of props Paul James and Adam Jones.

And referee JP Doyle had little option but to award a penalty try, converted by Biggar, which gave the Ospreys their first four-try bonus point of the season.

Interview: Ospreys wing Shane Williams

Treviso hit back almost immediately as rampaging carries from back-rowers Paul Derbyshire and Alessandro Zanni put them deep in Ospreys territory, where a pop pass saw lock Padro barge over.

Morgan showed a glimpse of his talent with a superb step and break but fellow substitute Fotuali'i could not hang on to his pass in contact.

But the same combination worked to better effect with 12 minutes to go as Morgan picked out the Treviso second-rows loitering in the defensive line and stepped on the gas to race between them and send Samoa international Fotuali'i over.

A second penalty try rounded off the rout, which could have been worse as Chauncey O'Toole was denied a score when he, like Bowe earlier, failed to ground the ball under the challenge of two defenders.

TEAMS

Ospreys: B. Davies; Bowe, Bishop, Beck, Williams; Biggar, Webb; James, Hibbard, A. Jones, Gough, Evans, Smith, Tipuric, Bearman.

Replacements: Isaacs for Bowe (72), Morgan for Biggar (61), Fotuali'i for Webb (61), Bevington for James (46), Bennett for Hibbard (47), Jarvis for A. Jones (55), O'Toole for Gough (70), J. Thomas for Bearman (52).

Treviso: Williams; Nitoglia, Sgarbi, Pratichetti, Iannone; Burton, Gori; Rizzo, Sbaraglini, Cittadini, Padro, Bernabo, Derbyshire, Zanni, Filippucci.

Replacements: Semenzato for Pratichetti (53), Botes for Burton (44), van Zyl for Gori (77), Allori for Rizzo (44), Rouyet for Cittadini (44), Vermaak for Derbyshire (16), Picone for Filippucci (64). Not Used: Ceccato.

Referee: John Paul Doyle (RFU).