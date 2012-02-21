Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newport Gwent Dragons' postponed LV= Cup match against Saracens has now been made a 0-0 draw rather than a bonus-point win to the London club.

And after an appeal the hearing also reduced the region's suspended fine from £10,000 to £5,000.

The game at Rodney Parade was frozen off despite having the pitch covered.

"We are pleased by the ruling of the appeals panel in this matter," said Dragons interim chief executive Chris Brown.

The LV= Cup's organising committee originally said there were no suitable alternative arrangements following the postponment so awarded the English champions the fixture by a 20-0 score.

The region have confirmed that tickets for the match can either be exchanged for any remaining game this season or refunded.