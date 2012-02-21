Toby Booth says London Irish are hindered by player exits

London Irish head coach Toby Booth has admitted that his side are being hindered by having departing players in their squad.

From Saturday's side that lost to Newcastle, the Exiles included Nick Kennedy who will be leaving the club.

Full-back Delon Armitage and back Dan Bowden are also expected to leave the Exiles at the end of the season.

Asked whether it was affecting his side, Booth told BBC Radio Berkshire: "It certainly does not help."

He added: "But I don't think there is a problem in relation to effort."

Armitage and lock forward Kennedy are due to join Toulon at the end of the season while Bowden has been strongly linked with a move to Leicester Tigers in the summer.

Meanwhile, Booth has urged his side to bounce back from Saturday's defeat against the Premiership's bottom-placed team.

"It's about learning to win and being a bit smarter," he added.

"We cannot sit and wallow about the poor conditions and it is only the second time we have come away with nothing from a game this season.

"We have to look forward and try to take control of our destiny for the rest of the season."