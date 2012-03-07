Leinster sign New Zealand star Brad Thorn in short term deal

Brad Thorn was a member of New Zealand's 2011 World Cup winning team

Leinster have signed New Zealand World Cup winning second row Brad Thorn on a three-month contract.

The 37-year-old joins the province on loan from Japanese club Fukuoka Sanix Blues where he has been playing since the World Cup win in October.

"After Leo Cullen's injury and Steven Sykes' return to South Africa we were short of options at second row," said Leinster coach Joe Schmidt.

"Brad won't have a lot of time but he is keen to make a contribution."

Thorn played more than 200 times for the Brisbane Broncos in two spells playing Rugby League and became a dual rugby-code international.

He was also won three Tri-Nations titles with New Zealand (2003, 2008 and 2010), a Super 14 title with Canterbury Crusaders (2008) and has won 49 caps for the All Blacks (between 2003-11) culminating in last year's World Cup triumph.