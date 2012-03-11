Stuart Lancaster should be next England coach - Lewis Moody

Former England rugby union captain Lewis Moody says Stuart Lancaster should be the next full-time England coach.

Lancaster has been in temporary charge for the Six Nations after Martin Johnson left England in November.

Moody retired from rugby last week because of a shoulder injury.

He said: "I think Stuart has done an exceptional job. I pray that it will be Stuart Lancaster who gets the [England] job."

Lancaster's new-look England side won their opening two fixtures of the Six Nations against Scotland and Italy, but were beaten 19-12 in their most recent game at Twickenham against Wales.

Analysis "I think Stuart Lancaster is doing a very good job. They are in a revival stage, they are happy and playing for him, so why change it? If they want to bring in Nick Mallett, maybe they should give him a technical advisory role but, at the moment, England are responding well to Lancaster."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek, Moody added: "Whether he stays in his role or not depends on the next two matches [against France and Ireland].

"He's got a great coaching team around him in Andy Farrell and Graham Rowntree.

"I hope it isn't just change for change's sake. Stuart and his coaching team would be a preferred choice going into [the World Cup of] 2015.

"There is an English nucleus there that have been there and done it. They have built a good culture around that side. Guys want to play for each other.

"They have given young players the opportunity in big games. They can only improve from now."

Earlier this week, former South Africa coach Jake White ruled himself out of the running for the vacant post, while Northampton Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder has also stated he will not apply.

The Rugby Football Union have said they will interview Lancaster before the end of the Six Nations, but the interim coach has refused to reveal whether the meeting has taken place.

Former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett has also been tipped for the job.

One of Moody's predecessors as England captain, Lawrence Dallaglio, believes that Mallet would be preferable to Lancaster.

"Lancaster has done a good job but if England want to be the best team in the world, I think we want someone with global experience," he told BBC Sport.

"I think it is important that whoever comes in, they keep some English coaches in the set-up."