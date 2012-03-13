Simon Webster exits Edinburgh in search of playing time

Webster has been with Edinburgh since 2002

Injury-plagued former Scotland wing Simon Webster has left Edinburgh by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has had limited playing time this term.

And the capital club have now announced his departure after nearly 12 years with the Pro12 club.

I felt that the timing was right for me to leave the club and seek out new playing opportunities Simon Webster

Webster told Edinburgh's website: "It's been a tough year for me having finally got myself fit but unable to secure first-team action."

Following two seasons of absence with an Achilles problem, Webster returned to full fitness in September but has been unable to dislodge prolific Tim Visser and Scotland international Lee Jones.

"I felt that the timing was right for me to leave the club and seek out new playing opportunities," he said.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Edinburgh Rugby for their support over the past 10 years.

"I've had a fantastic time playing for the club and representing Scotland on the world stage - experiences I will never forget."

In 37 Scotland appearances between 2003 and 2009, Webster scored eight tries.

His Edinburgh career began under Frank Hadden in 2002 and, in 10 seasons, he made 127 appearances, scoring 34 tries.