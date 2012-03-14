Tony Roques to leave Launceston at end of season

Launceston head coach Tony Roques is to leave at the end of the season.

Roques has been in charge of the Cornish All Blacks since taking over from Jon Hill in 2010.

He was in charge of the side that was relegated from National One at the end of last season following a 20-point deduction after financial problems.

The ex-Saracens, Exeter and England Sevens man has been at Polson Bridge since the summer of 2007 and made 44 appearances in two seasons as a player.

According to Launceston's website Roques is leaving for "work and family reasons".

Roques's decision to quit comes just over a week after the Launceston squad were forced to take pay cut.