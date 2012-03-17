Extended highlights of Italy's 13-6 win over Scotland at the bottom-of-the-table clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome which condemns Andy Robinson's men to the Wooden Spoon in the 2012 Six Nations Championship.

Wing Giovanbattista Venditti scores the only try of the match to hand the Azzuri their first win of this year's tournament, while Greig Laidlaw is on the mark for Scotland with two penalties.

