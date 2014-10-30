As Dan Lydiate prepares to return to Welsh rugby after spending just 17 months in France, we look at a selection of his best moments during Wales' Grand Slam-winning Six Nations season in 2012.

The flanker, who won man-of-the-match awards in wins over Scotland and France, was named Six Nations 2012 player of the tournament after securing 25% of the votes.

Racing Metro has confirmed he will move back to Wales following the 2014 autumn internationals, but it is not yet known which of the four Welsh regions the 37-times capped flanker will join on his return.

