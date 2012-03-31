Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

National One leaders Jersey edged closer to promotion to the Championship with a thumping 64-0 win at Tynedale.

The islanders ran in ten tries to seal their biggest win of the season so far and opened the gap at the top to six points over second-placed Ealing.

Guy Thompson, Dave Felton, Nick Trower, Dave McCormack and James Copsey all touched down before the break.

Donovan Sanders, Jethro Rawling, Glenn Bryce and second tries for Copsey and Trower completed the rout.

Returning Jersey scrum-half Nicky Griffiths was red-carded late on for an alleged spear tackle.

"Coming away from home and stopping an opposition from scoring is incredibly pleasing," said Jersey director of rugby Ben Harvey.

"To put 60 odd points on a side like Tynedale in their own back garden is a fantastic effort.

"The way we started the game was superb and the way we defended throughout was fantastic."

Jersey had gone into the match four points clear, but promotion rivals Ealing conceded a last gasp penalty in a 34-34 draw at Macclesfield.

It means the islanders could clinch the title in their next game, at home against Macclesfield, on April 14. The island side would need a bonus-point win, and to hope promotion rivals Ealing and Fylde both slip up.

Tynedale have now lost six in a row and fall to 12th in the National One table.