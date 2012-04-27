British & Irish Cup Final: Munster A 31-12 Cross Keys
-
Munster A (16) 31
- Tries:
- D Williams, O'Dea, Dineen
- Cons:
- Deasy 2
- Pens:
- Deasy 4
Cross Keys (12) 12
- Pens:
- Tovey 4
Munster A proved too powerful for Welsh Premiership part-timers Cross Keys in the British & Irish Cup final at Musgrave Park, Cork.
The visitors had their organisation, resolve and boot of Newport Gwent Dragons fly-half Jason Tovey to thank for being only 16-12 down at the break.
But Duncan Williams's 26th-minute try was followed by Luke O'Dea and Ivan Dineen going over in the second period.
Fly-half Scott Deasey kicked 16 points for the Irish team.
Cross Keys booked their place in their first final with a shock 20-16 victory over Cornish Pirates in the semi-final.
A week later they secured their place in the Swalec Cup final, overcoming Ebbw Vale on try count after the game had finished 19-19 at Rodney Parade.
They face Pontypridd in the final on Monday, 7 May.