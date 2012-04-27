British & Irish Cup Final: Munster A 31-12 Cross Keys

Munster A (16) 31

Tries: D Williams, O'Dea, Dineen Cons: Deasy 2 Pens: Deasy 4

Cross Keys (12) 12

Pens: Tovey 4

Munster A proved too powerful for Welsh Premiership part-timers Cross Keys in the British & Irish Cup final at Musgrave Park, Cork.

The visitors had their organisation, resolve and boot of Newport Gwent Dragons fly-half Jason Tovey to thank for being only 16-12 down at the break.

But Duncan Williams's 26th-minute try was followed by Luke O'Dea and Ivan Dineen going over in the second period.

Fly-half Scott Deasey kicked 16 points for the Irish team.

Cross Keys booked their place in their first final with a shock 20-16 victory over Cornish Pirates in the semi-final.

A week later they secured their place in the Swalec Cup final, overcoming Ebbw Vale on try count after the game had finished 19-19 at Rodney Parade.

They face Pontypridd in the final on Monday, 7 May.