Ireland and Munster forward David Wallace retires

David Wallace won 72 caps during his Ireland career

British & Irish Lions, Ireland and Munster flanker David Wallace is to retire because of a knee injury.

The 35-year-old had been struggling for fitness since being hurt in a pre-World Cup game with England in August 2011.

That match was to prove the last of Limerick-born Wallace's 72 Irish caps as he missed the 2011 World Cup and this year's Six Nations.

David Wallace in stats Born: 8 July 1976

8 July 1976 Height: 6ft 2in (1.90m)

6ft 2in (1.90m) Weight: 16st 7lb (105kg)

16st 7lb (105kg) Ireland: 72 caps (12 tries)

72 caps (12 tries) Lions: 3 caps

3 caps Munster: 203 appearances

"I feel lucky to have been involved in an era that has seen Munster and Ireland enjoy much success," he said.

"It is disappointing that injury is forcing me to retire now, but I take great comfort knowing I have had an unbelievably enjoyable career."

The final game of his career proved to be Munster's Heineken Cup quarter-final defeat against Ulster in April.

Wallace played in the Munster teams which won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008 and played more than 200 matches for the province.

He made his Ireland debut against Argentina in 2000 and was a member of Declan Kidney's Grand Slam winning team nine years later.

Wallace was on the Lions tour to Australia in 2001 and played in all three Tests against South Africa in 2009.

Wallace's older brothers Richard and Paul are also both former Ireland internationals.