Danny Care recalled to England squad for South Africa tour

Media playback is not supported on this device I trust Danny Care - Lancaster

Danny Care has been recalled to the England set-up by coach Stuart Lancaster, who has named a 42-man squad to go to South Africa on 31 May.

Harlequins scrum-half Care, 25, was dropped from the Six Nations after he was charged with drink-driving.

Lancaster said: "Danny Care needed to reassure me he can lead himself well off the field.

"I am pleased with the maturity he is showing - but he knows he is treading a fine line."

He added: "I spoke to the solicitor involved in the Danny Care case and there'll be nothing happening during the tour. We understand the context of what happened and we are happy with the selection."

Danny Care in brief Born Leeds, 2 January 1987

2003: Signs for Leeds Tykes

Signs for Leeds Tykes 2006: Makes England Sevens debut

Makes England Sevens debut 2006: Joins Harlequins

Joins Harlequins 2008: Makes England debut v Barbarians

Makes England debut v Barbarians 2008: Wins first England cap v New Zealand

Wins first England cap v New Zealand England caps: 32

32 Tries: 3

3 Drop-goals: 1

Care - - last played for England against Wales last August and was arrested four times in three months earlier this year.

James Haskell and Ugo Monye have also returned to the squad while Chris Robshaw is named as captain. Uncapped Tom Youngs is selected while youngsters Christian Wade and Joe Launchbury are also included.

Haskell, 27, missed out on the Six Nations after choosing to play in Japan, but has been given a chance to impress, with fellow flankers and Tom Wood out injured.

Lancaster has also drafted in Bath flanker Carl Fearns and Exeter loose forward Tom Johnson.

Northampton lock Courtney Lawes is another absentee through injury, while Saints team-mate Dylan Hartley returns after his eight-week ban for biting.

Lancaster said: "Dylan Hartley has credit in the bank. He is in the best shape he has ever been and sometimes a break is not a bad thing.

"We work hard on our discipline and we will have to reduce our penalty count - that's not just about Dylan. It's not just an issue for one person. It's one for the whole team.

"We'll make sure Dylan gets that message as well. We'll be having a strong conversation with him. We have to be able to trust the players"

There are 13 uncapped players in total with Tom Youngs included as one of four hookers, even though he has never started a Premiership match in that position.

The converted centre has made 12 bench appearances for Leicester and will compete with first choice Hartley, Lee Mears and the uncapped Harlequin Joe Gray for the hooker's jersey.

Youngs will join his scrum-half brother Ben in the senior England squad for the first time and he is joined by Tigers team-mate Graham Kitchener as a fellow England newcomer.

The England head coach added: "We see no reason to deviate from our philosophy of development. I've seen a lot of the young players, working with them in the Saxons.

"It's about adapting to the pressure of a South Africa tour and building team toughness. It's about managing the goldfish bowl experience. It gives us, as coaches, the chance to work with the players."

England play two midweek matches against SA Barbarians South on 13 June and SA Barbarians North on 19 June.

The three Tests take place on 9, 16 and 23 June.

Forwards (23): Mouritz Botha (Saracens), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Corbisiero (London Irish), Paul Doran Jones (Northampton Saints), Phil Dowson (Northampton Saints), Carl Fearns (Bath Rugby), Joe Gray (Harlequins), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Otago Highlanders), Tom Johnson (Exeter Chiefs), Graham Kitchener (Leicester Tigers), Joe Launchbury (London Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Lee Mears (Bath Rugby), Ben Morgan (Scarlets), Matt Mullan (Worcester Warriors), Tom Palmer (Stade Francais), Geoff Parling (Leicester Tigers), Chris Robshaw (capt, Harlequins), George Robson (Harlequins), Matt Stevens (Saracens), Thomas Waldrom (Leicester Tigers), Tom Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Backs (19): Anthony Allen (Leicester Tigers), Chris Ashton (Northampton Saints), Brad Barritt (Saracens), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins) Lee Dickson (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Toby Flood (Leicester Tigers), Ben Foden (Northampton Saints), Alex Goode (Saracens), Charlie Hodgson (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (London Irish), George Lowe (Harlequins), Ugo Monye (Harlequins), David Strettle (Saracens), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jordan Turner-Hall (Harlequins), Christian Wade (London Wasps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).