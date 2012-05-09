Gloucester's youthful side worries departing Tom Voyce

Tom Voyce is worried Gloucester's youthful side will not benefit from the same guidance he enjoyed in the early stages of his career.

Saturday's 52-18 defeat by London Irish was Voyce's last appearance for the club and he admitted he is concerned about a lack of experienced players.

"I'm a little bit wary of the backs," he told BBC Gloucestershire.

"We've got a lot of youngsters who are tremendous athletes but who are still learning the game."

He added: "I've got a lot of respect for them and for what they have done this year, but they still need guidance."

Voyce, who learned his trade with Bath between 1997 and 2003 and went on to make nine appearances for England, spoke of the importance of working with senior players.

"I didn't get to where I was through my own ability, I got it through learning from the likes of Jeremy Guscott and Rob Howley," he continued.

"You need that sense of direction and if you don't have that then you don't learn the game."

Voyce admitted he would have liked to have stayed with the Cherry and Whites, but that it was ultimately not possible.

"I've got a few things on the table, I'm just trying to weigh up what's best for me," added Voyce.

"Ideally I wanted to stay at Gloucester but it wasn't to be, so it's just a case of finding what's right to do for me and for my career."

The Cherry and Whites are still in need of a coach after Bryan Redpath resigned from the role in April.