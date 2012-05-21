Stephen Jones injury blow hits Barbarians for Wales clash

Wales v Barbarians

Venue: Millennium Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru and online

Wales veteran Stephen Jones has been ruled out of facing his country for the Barbarians on Saturday, 2 June in Cardiff by injury.

The Baa-Baas intially hoped Jones would join former Test and Scarlets partner Dwayne Peel at half-back.

But injury has put paid to both players' hopes.

Jones' blow leaves prop Duncan Jones, 31, and fellow Osprey Shane Williams, 34 as Wales' representatives in the touring squad.

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits has also been ruled out.

The invitation club have added former Cardiff Blues centre Casey Laulala, who plays for Munster next season, Wallaby Mark Chisholm and fellow lock, Italy's Cornelius van Zyl to the squad.

They join Leinster prop Heinke van der Merwe, Bath flanker Francois Louw and Saracens back-row team-mate Ernst Joubert.

The Baa-Baas also face England on Sunday, 27 May and Ireland at Gloucester two days later.

All Black Mils Muliaina and Springbok John Smit also join the tourists.

Wales have named a 38-strong squad ahead of the clash with the Barbarians and the four-match tour to Australia that follows.

But caretaker Wales coach Robert Howley has confirmed 15 leading players will fly down under before a full Test XV takes on the invitation club at the Millennium Stadium.

Barbarians tour games Sunday, 27 May: England v Barbarians (Twickenham, 14:30 BST) Tuesday, 29 May: Ireland v Barbarians (Kingsholm, Gloucester, 19:45 BST) Saturday, 2 June: Wales v Barbarians (Millennium Stadium, 14:00 BST)

Wales are alone in deciding to award caps for the game against the Barbarians with England and Ireland opting not to do so.

That gives 99-cap veteran Martyn Williams the chance to bring down the curtain on his Test career by joining former captain Gareth Thomas on the 100 mark.

But retiring Cardiff Blue Williams will not bow out with fly-half Stephen Jones lining up for the Baa-Baas having made a record 104 Wales appearances.

Prop Jones' Test career stalled following Wales' 12-33 defeat by Australia in November 2009.

He has seen fellow Ospreys Paul James and Ryan Bevington climb the Wales rankings along with Scarlet Rhodri Jones, who was an uncapped Six Nations squad member and is in contention for the games in June.

Wing Williams makes his final top-flight appearance for the Barbarians.

Muliaina is New Zealand's most-capped full-back and Smit led South Africa to the 2007 World Cup.

Argentina play-maker Felipe Contepomi, Leinster's once-capped Fijian star Isa Nacewa and France's Damian Traille will also be among the Baa-Baas threats.

Up front, prop Jones will have Test-quality company on his Barbarians debut in ex-All Black John Afoa, Scotland back-rower John Beattie, Puma Juan Martin Leguizamon and Ireland's Mick O'Driscoll.

Barbarians squad:

BACKS - Isa Nacewa (Fiji), Mils Muliaina (New Zealand), Ian Balshaw (England), Cedric Heymans (France), Shane Williams (Wales), Paul Sackey (England), Sailosi Tagicakibau (Samoa), Casey Laulala (New Zealand), Mike Tindall (England), Damien Traille (France), Felipe Contepomi (Argentine), Stephen Donald (New Zealand), Rory Lawson (Scotland), Jerome Fillol (France).

FORWARDS - Benoit August (France), John Smit (South Africa), Aled de Malmanche (New Zealand), John Afoa (New Zealand), Duncan Jones (Wales), Neemia Tialata (New Zealand), Heinke van der Merwe (South Africa), Mark Chisholm (Australia), Mick O'Driscoll (Ireland), Anton van Zyl (South Africa), Pelu Taele (Samoa), Cornelius van Zyl (Italy), Raphael Lakafia (France), Akupusi Qera (Fiji), John Beattie (Scotland), Pedrie Wannenburg (South Africa), Ernst Joubert (South Africa), Francois Louw (South Africa).