Gareth Delve admits talks with French club Toulon

Gareth Delve has revealed he is in talks with French club Toulon but says no final decision has been made on where he will play next season.

The Wales number eight is captain of Super 15 outfit the Melbourne Rebels in Australia.

Delve, who was a part of Wales' Grand Slam squad in 2008, has been linked with a move to French rugby's big spenders for next season.

I have been speaking to Toulon for a long time now and they are a fantastic club and seem to be getting even stronger Gareth Delve Melbourne Rebels captain

"It's still a decision I am mulling over," said Delve.

"I have been speaking to Toulon for a long time now and they are a fantastic club and seem to be getting even stronger.

"But at this point in time there is not too much I can say either way.

"It's a huge a decision for me and my partner and we are weighing things up."

The Welshman has been linked with Toulon, who are in the Top 14 play-offs and were the Amlin Challenge Cup finalists, for the last few months.

Delve could join fellow Welsh international, Gethin Jenkins, England's World Cup hero Jonny Wilkinson and Aussie playmaker Matt Giteau at Toulon.

The 29-year-old has been playing his trade in Australia for the last two seasons and has become a firm favourite with the Rebels.

The 11-times capped Welsh international, who played for Bath and Gloucester in the English Premiership, became the first non Australian to captain an Australian Super Rugby side.

But Delve, who admits he has been talking to a host of clubs, dimissed any suggestion that he has signed a deal with Toulon.

"At this point in time, it's not done and dusted," said Delve.

"Myself and my girlfriend have a fair bit of thinking to do, along with my family.

"Hopefully, it will be concluded pretty soon and I can get back to thinking about rugby again.

"At this point there is just the one offer, but I am considering the options.

"I have been talking for a while to a few different clubs and it's a case of working out what will be the best situation for the next couple of years.

"It's my future and about where I am going to end up and where I see myself for the next five to ten years."