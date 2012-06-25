Ten Saracens players registered to play for Bedford Blues

Saracens have announced that 10 players will be eligible to play for Bedford Blues next season.

Scrum-half Luke Baldwin will join the Championship outfit on a season-long loan deal while nine players have signed dual registration forms.

Six of those - Will Fraser, Ben Ransom, Sam Stanley, Duncan Taylor, Mako Vunipola and Jackson Wray - played for the Goldington Road side last season.

George Kruis, Scott Spurling and James Short will also represent the Blues.

Bedford chairman Geoff Irvine said: "We are very excited with the level of commitment shown by Saracens in making this relationship work.

"The quality of the players dual registered this coming season is outstanding and we are very happy with the recruitment.