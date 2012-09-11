Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Jones and Ryan Jones are both injury doubts for the west Wales derby.

The Wales and Lions pair are major injury worries for the Ospreys ahead of their derby against arch-rivals the Scarlets at Parc Y Scarlets on Friday, 21 September.

The tight-head prop and the back rower are both struggling with knee injuries and have not played this season.

They will both miss the Pro12 visit of Glasgow at the Liberty Stadium on Friday.

Steve Tandy, the Ospreys coach, confirmed two of his most experienced players are major doubts for the trip to the Scarlets.

"Adam would have been involved this weekend on the bench, but he has a bump on his knee from last Tuesday. He will probably miss this weekend and potentially the Scarlets," said Tandy.

"But we have been pleased with Aaron Jarvis who has responded and has been playing really well.

"Aaron will start again this weekend and that is a positive for him and for us knowing we have a bit of strength-in-depth at tight-head."

Former Wales captain Jones, who had a knee operation in the summer, is back in training but is still a few weeks away from being available for selection.

"Ryan is looking really good in training," said Tandy.

"He is up and running and is an outside chance for being involved against the Scarlets. If not, he is highly likely to be involved against Munster the week after."

Jonathan Thomas (hip) and Tom Issac (leg) both picked up injuries in the Ospreys defeat to Ulster and are likely to miss the visit of Glasgow.