Gerrit-Jan van Velze receives four-week ban for tip tackle

Gerrit-Jan van Velze tackles Will Chudley

Northampton Saints number eight Gerrit-Jan van Velze has been banned for four weeks after being cited following last weekend's win over Exeter Chiefs.

The 24-year-old South African was sin-binned for a first-half 'tip' tackle on Exeter scrum-half Will Chudley.

After the game, he tweeted:external-link "Sorry for the ill discipline today, I had no intention to hurt anyone, haven't seen the replay yet but will have a look."

Van Velze pleaded guilty to the offence at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

He will miss games against Bath, Worcester, London Wasps and London Irish.

The 17st former South Africa Schools captain joined Saints from the Bulls in March.

