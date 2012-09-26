Leicester Tigers: Wessel Jooste signs from Bourgoin
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of forward Wessel Jooste from French club Bourgoin.
The 31-year-old, who has been capped by South Africa at Under-19 and Under-21 level, made 179 appearances in seven seasons with Bourgoin.
Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill said: "He has played a lot of his rugby in France and has also captained Bourgoin.
"We believe he will be a good signing and will complement the other guys."
The 31-year-old made his Tigers debut as a replacement in Monday's Premiership 'A' League fixture against Gloucester.
"Wessel is a big man, a good ball carrier and can play right across the back row and in the second row," added Cockerill.