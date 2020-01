Heineken Cup 2012/13

Fixtures

Heineken Cup fixtures can be found here and via the tournament's official website.

Pool games

Friday, 12 October

Saturday, 13 October

Sunday, 13 October

Toulon 37-16 Montpellier

Friday, 19 October

Saturday, 20 October

Treviso 21-33 Toulouse

Biarritz 38-17 Zebre

Sunday, 21 October

Friday, 7 December

Saturday, 8 December

Sunday, 9 December

Friday, 14 December

Saturday, 15 December

Sunday, 16 December

Friday, 11 January

Saturday, 12 January

Zebre 6-32 Biarritz

Leinster 33-14 Scarlets

Sunday, 13 January

Edinburgh 17-26 Munster

Ospreys 15-15 Leicester

Toulouse 35-14 Treviso

Friday, 18 January

Saturday, 19 January

Sunday, 20 January

Leicester 9-5 Toulouse

Munster 29-6 Racing Metro 92

Saracens 40-7 Edinburgh

Treviso 17-14 Ospreys

Quarter-finals

Saturday, 6 April

Sunday, 7 April

Semi-finals

Saturday, 27 April

Sunday, 28 April

Final

18 May

Clermont Auvergne v Toulon (Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 17:00 BST)