Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions
FRIDAY
Worcester v Sale
Prediction: Worcester to win by about 10 points
Match report: Worcester 23-16 Sale
SATURDAY
Bath v Exeter
Prediction: Bath to win by a score
Match report: Bath 23-15 Exeter
Gloucester v Leicester
Prediction: Tigers to win by a score (if they have their England players playing), if not Gloucester to win by at least score
Match report: Gloucester 27-21 Leicester
Northampton v Saracens
Prediction: Northampton to win by about a score
Match report: Northampton 6-16 Saracens
SUNDAY
London Irish v Harlequins
Prediction: Harlequins to win by about 10 points
Match report: London Irish 28-31 Harlequins
Wasps v London Welsh
Prediction: Wasps to win by about a score