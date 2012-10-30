Lancaster feels injury brings opportunities
England coach Stuart Lancaster believes that injuries to some of his England squad will present opportunities for young players in the Autumn internationals.
The 43-year-old confirms Chris Robshaw has shown the "form and fitness" to continue as captain, whilst seeing the injury to Tom Croft as an opportunity for Tom Johnson.
England play Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday 10th November in their opening match before facing Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.