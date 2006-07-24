Anglo-Welsh LV= Cup 2012/13
POOLS
Pool 1: Exeter, Gloucester, Harlequins, Dragons
Pool 2: Blues, Leicester, Sale, Worcester
Pool 3: London Irish, Saracens, Scarlets, Wasps
Pool 4: Bath, London Welsh, Northampton, Ospreys
*Teams in Pool 1 play teams in Pool 4 and teams in Pool 2 play teams in Pool 3
*Each team guaranteed four pool matches - two home and two away - with the top teams from each pool qualifying for the semi finals.
FIXTURES
RESULTS
Round One
9 November
Saracens 38-21 Leicester
10 November
Bath 36-15 Newport-Gwent Dragons
Northampton 30-31 Harlequins
11 November
London Irish 32-28 Sale Sharks
London Welsh 15-42 Exeter Chiefs
16 November
Harlequins 21-12 Bath
Sale 25-23 Saracens
17 November
Gloucester 46-20 London Welsh
18 November
Leicester 22-15 London Irish
Newport-Gwent Dragons 20-30 Northampton
Wasps 28-19 Worcester
26 January
Bath 16-6 Exeter
Harlequins 23-6 London Welsh
Leicester 34-8 London Wasps
Northampton 26-7 Gloucester
Newport-Gwent Dragons 18-14 Ospreys
27 January
London Irish 46-24 Worcester
1 February
Cardiff Blues 10-6 London Irish
2 February
Gloucester 5-32 Bath
London Wasps 30-33 Sale
Worcester 12-22 Saracens
Exeter 28-19 Northampton
3 February
London Welsh 14-42 Newport-Gwent Dragons
Semi-Finals
9 March
10 March
Final
17 March