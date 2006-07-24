Anglo-Welsh LV= Cup 2012/13

POOLS

Pool 1: Exeter, Gloucester, Harlequins, Dragons

Pool 2: Blues, Leicester, Sale, Worcester

Pool 3: London Irish, Saracens, Scarlets, Wasps

Pool 4: Bath, London Welsh, Northampton, Ospreys

*Teams in Pool 1 play teams in Pool 4 and teams in Pool 2 play teams in Pool 3

*Each team guaranteed four pool matches - two home and two away - with the top teams from each pool qualifying for the semi finals.

FIXTURES

RESULTS

Round One

9 November

Saracens 38-21 Leicester

10 November

Bath 36-15 Newport-Gwent Dragons

Northampton 30-31 Harlequins

Worcester 34-18 Scarlets

11 November

London Irish 32-28 Sale Sharks

London Welsh 15-42 Exeter Chiefs

16 November

Harlequins 21-12 Bath

Sale 25-23 Saracens

17 November

Gloucester 46-20 London Welsh

18 November

Leicester 22-15 London Irish

Newport-Gwent Dragons 20-30 Northampton

Wasps 28-19 Worcester

26 January

Bath 16-6 Exeter

Harlequins 23-6 London Welsh

Leicester 34-8 London Wasps

Northampton 26-7 Gloucester

Sale 36-17 Scarlets

Newport-Gwent Dragons 18-14 Ospreys

27 January

London Irish 46-24 Worcester

Saracens 19-11 Cardiff Blues

1 February

Cardiff Blues 10-6 London Irish

2 February

Gloucester 5-32 Bath

London Wasps 30-33 Sale

Worcester 12-22 Saracens

Exeter 28-19 Northampton

3 February

Scarlets 40-19 Leicester

London Welsh 14-42 Newport-Gwent Dragons

Ospreys 12-16 Harlequins

Semi-Finals

9 March

Harlequins 31-23 Bath

10 March

Sale 21-15 Saracens

Final

17 March

Harlequins 32-14 Sale