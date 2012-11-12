Scotland's Ross Rennie visits surgeon after defeat by All Blacks

Ross Rennie is led from the field after picking up his injury against New Zealand

Ross Rennie is being assessed by a specialist surgeon for a dislocated shoulder that is expected to rule the flanker out of Scotland's remaining autumn Tests.

The 26-year-old Edinburgh back-rower picked up the injury during Sunday's .

While the length of his absence is to be determined, he will definitely miss Saturday's visit by South Africa.

But he is also likely to be out of the match against Tonga on 24 November.

Scotland team doctor James Robson said: "Ross was seen and treated at the stadium yesterday by Graham Lawson, consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

"He has been reviewed today at Spire Murrayfield Hospital and will now be in the care of shoulder specialist Miss Julie McBirnie for further assessment, which will give us a better indication of his rehabilitation schedule."

Seven other players who faced the world champions are suffering from soft tissue injuries ahead of Scotland returning to training on Tuesday.

Props Geoff Cross and Ryan Grant have rib and back injuries respectively, replacement hooker Scott Lawson took a knock on his shoulder, lock Jim Hamilton suffered a dead leg, while centres Matt Scott and Nick De Luca have shoulder and calf problems and winger Tim Visser has an abdominal injury.

Rennie was hurt in the build-up to the first of New Zealand's six tries, which was scored by Israel Dagg, as the Edinburgh forward won his 20th cap at Murrayfield.

He was replaced with club-mate David Denton, but Glasgow Warriors' John Barclay is being tipped for a starting place against the Sprinboks.