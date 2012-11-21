England v South Africa: Springboks unchanged

AUTUMN INTERNATIONALS: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA

Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live & online. Watch highlights - Saturday 1900-2000 GMT on BBC Three, Sunday 1400-1500 on BBC Two.

South Africa have named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday's Test against England at Twickenham.

Eben Etzebeth, who was cleared on Tuesday of making contact with the eyes of Scotland fly-half Greig Laidlaw, starts in the second row.

The Springboks aim to complete a clean sweep of tour wins, following victories against Ireland and Scotland, and a fourth straight win at Twickenham.

South Africa have not been beaten by England in their last 10 meetings.

LAST SIX MEETINGS Jun 2012 SA 14-14 England

SA 14-14 England Jun 2012 SA 36-27 England

SA 36-27 England Jun 2012 SA 22-17 England

SA 22-17 England Nov 2010 England 11-21 SA

England 11-21 SA Nov 2008 England 6-42 SA

England 6-42 SA Oct 2007 (WC) England 6-15 SA

Last week Heyneke Meyer's side beat Scotland 21-10 at Murrayfield, where JP Pietersen and Gurthro Steenkamp both picked up knocks.

However, both have been cleared for selection and the only changes are on the bench, where prop Pat Cilliers comes in for the injured CJ van der Linde and fly-half Elton Jantjies replaces Morne Steyn.

Springbok captain Jean de Villiers will become the fifth most-capped Springbok of all time when he plays in his 84th Test.

De Villiers will pass Bryan Habana, who is not on the tour because of injury, and move behind John Smit (111), Victor Matfield (110), Percy Montgomery (102) and Joost van der Westhuizen (89).

"It's great to be able to field an unchanged team," Meyer said.

"We've been able to show some consistency in selection on this tour and that is a good thing.

"The players have worked extremely hard on the training field and it wasn't easy to select the match 23 for each of the three Tests, but I'm happy that we managed to stick to combinations."

South Africa team: Z Kirchner (Blue Bulls); JP Pietersen (Sharks), J de Jongh (Western Province), J de Villiers (Western Province, captain), F Hougaard (Blue Bulls); P Lambie (Sharks), R Pienaar (Ulster); G Steenkamp (Toulouse), A Strauss (Cheetahs), J du Plessis (Sharks), E Etzebeth (Western Province), J Kruger (Blue Bulls), F Louw (Bath), W Alberts (Sharks), D Vermeulen (Western Province).

Replacements: S Brits (Saracens), H van der Merwe (Leinster), P Cilliers (Western Province), F van der Merwe (Blue Bulls), M Coetzee (Sharks), E Jantjies (Golden Lions), J Taute (Golden Lions), L Mvovo (Sharks).