Close menu

Scotland 15-21 Tonga

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments162

Archive: Tonga shock Scotland in 2012

Tonga secured their first ever win over Scotland as Andy Robinson's men, playing at Pittodrie, suffered their third autumn Test defeat in a row.

Two Greig Laidlaw penalties to one by Fangatapu Apikotoa gave the Scots a narrow and deserved half-time lead.

But after the break Tukulua Lokotui squeezed over the line and Apikotoa dinked over the conversion.

Three Laidlaw penalties were not enough for the Scots as Fetu'u Vainikolo added a second try for the Tongans.

The result, following autumn Murrayfield losses to the All Blacks and South Africa - the two highest-ranked teams in the world - will pile the pressure on Robinson.

Scotland's trio of wins in their summer tour of Australia, Fiji and Samoa had helped to ease the strain on the Scotland head coach following a dismal Six Nations.

But this result in Aberdeen will be a painful blow.

It was an attritional affair on a narrow pitch which limited space and, once again, Scotland's passing lacked the accuracy required as the ball hit the floor with alarming regularity.

Scotland lacked ideas to overcome their physical opponents, who had three players sin-binned but were deserved winners as the hosts tasted defeat in Scotland's north-east for the first time.

The Scots made six changes to the team that had lost to the Springboks, with scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and loosehead prop Kyle Traynor making their first starts.

Tonga lost to Italy and beat the United States this month and featured a host of European-based players eager to claim another northern hemisphere scalp following their World Cup win over France in the third Test between the sides.

Apikotoa slotted an easy penalty to give Tonga the lead before Laidlaw calmed Scottish nerves with two successful kicks for a 6-3 score at the break.

Scotland struggled with ball in hand, a Sean Lamont carry deep into the 22 one of the few occasions the hosts breached enemy lines.

A penalty followed which Laidlaw kicked to extend the lead to six points, but Tonga kept up the pressure.

Apikotoa missed the chance to reduce the arrears, but Tonga's persistence paid off when they spread the ball wide and Lokotui burrowed over. Apikotoa converted to put Tonga 10-9 ahead.

Laidlaw kicked two more penalties to give the hosts a five-point lead entering the final quarter, but the advantage crumbled all too easily.

The ball was spread wide to Vainikolo, who simply stepped up the pace and ghosted down the left, evading substitute Nick De Luca, to score.

The conversion was missed by Apikotoa and Bath fly-half Tom Heathcote came on for his debut.

Nili Latu became the second Tongan sin-binned 11 minutes from time for leaping on top of a maul, but Heathcote's resulting penalty was short.

Interview - Scotland head coach Andy Robinson

The task became tougher for Scotland when Apikotoa kicked his third penalty to leave the hosts requiring a converted try to win with six minutes left.

Sione Timani was sin-binned, temporarily reducing Tonga to 13 men before Latu returned, with an attacking scrum for Scotland as the game ticked into added time.

Scotland nudged forward, but captain Kelly Brown lost control at the base of the set-piece and Tonga scrambled clear.

The last act of the game was Heathcote dropping a Rory Lawson pass as Scottish players stood crestfallen - and defeated - across the pitch.

TEAM LINE-UPS

Scotland: Hogg, Lamont, Evans, Scott, Visser, Laidlaw, Pyrgos, Traynor, S. Lawson, Murray, Gray, Kellock, Strokosch, K. Brown, Denton.

Replacements: De Luca for Evans (64), Heathcote for Laidlaw (71), R. Lawson for Pyrgos (55), Hall for S. Lawson (52), Cross for Murray (52), Barclay for Denton (55).

Not Used: Reid, Gilchrist.

Tonga: Lilo, Vainikolo, Hufanga, Piukala, Helu, Apikotoa, Moa, Taumalolo, Taione, Aulika, Tuineau, Lokotui, T-Pole, Latu, Ma'afu.

Replacements: Fatafehi for Piukala (72), Iongi for Helu (78), Ma'asi for Taione (76), Mailau for Aulika (47), Mafi for Tuineau (78), Timani for T-Pole (52).

Not Used: Sakalia, Paea.

Sin Bin: Lokotui (33), Latu (74), Timani (79).

Ref: Mathieu Raynal (France).

Att: 20,306

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

162 comments

  • Comment posted by User0868011903, at 19:57 24 Nov 2012

    Scotland were woeful. Andy Robinson is stuck with a bunch of players who lack basic rugby skills, cannot seem to hold on to the ball in the tackle and who make too many basic errors. It isn't his fault - the players only have themselves to blame. Time to accept that we are firmly in the 3rd tier of world rugby and the Wooden Spoon is beckoning yet again! Watching Scotland these days is painful.

  • Comment posted by camster64, at 10:38 25 Nov 2012

    Scottish rugby has been on a downward slide since game went pro. We dont have the resources , or put together the infrastructure needed for a small nation. Rugby hardly played in schools and areas of big cities never heard of rugby and have no access. Until we deal with grass roots and get as many as possible playing then we will continue as we do now.

  • Comment posted by User0366476994, at 17:46 24 Nov 2012

    Oh dear!

  • Comment posted by User0158768150, at 18:46 24 Nov 2012

    It saddens me that Frank Hadden could put a better team performance out than this chump.

    I'd be forgiven for thinking he was a double agent !

  • Comment posted by User0823823637, at 21:35 24 Nov 2012

    All credit to Tonga. A deserved win. We were too overconfident/ arrogant in the first half and tried to go for tries when, in hindsight, penalties would have been the better option. We are just not good enough. Take the points first before trying to open up.

  • Comment posted by User0715647418, at 01:13 25 Nov 2012

    I find it quite amusing - was it not that long ago that the SRU were planning to win the World Cup!

  • Comment posted by Papko, at 18:57 24 Nov 2012

    This lamentable result is long over due , and a symptom of the last 30 years

    Scotland's youth have been lying on couches watching TV / playing computer games and munching crisps

    we simply do not have Sporstmen fit for purpose anymore

  • Comment posted by fergusminto, at 18:13 24 Nov 2012

    As a Scot I am naturally bereft at this afternoon's result. But, as a rugby fan I am really, really down. We are trying to improve rugby coverage and playing in Scotland but this series of results is a serious setback. "Even" tht BBC played lip service to the match at the end of the game in case they dug into footie-time which showed pure contempt for the rugby followers in the country.

  • Comment posted by User0132197351, at 17:47 24 Nov 2012

    Shocking performance from Scotland. Fans have largely been patient and generally behind Andy Robinson but the time has come for the SRU and Robinson himself to consider his position. I have no idea who we could get as a new head coach at this point but something needs to happen before the 6 nations. We are going backwards right now.

  • Comment posted by User0572905861, at 20:47 24 Nov 2012

    The whole concept of sacking the manager is ridiculous, AR can not control the players on the field and we are talking about being beaten by a Tongan team, like the Samoans, built to play in todays trying conditions, it isn't surprising France were pushed so close - rugby players will not improve with sacking managers, only by match practic and true Balls which the south islanders have sacks of!

  • Comment posted by Bazman, at 20:22 24 Nov 2012

    I know we lack depth, but we don't lack passion. Tactics and a leader on the pitch are needed. I think we might be getting there, but it will probably mean Andy Robinson will have to go. Not necessarily his fault, but you can't sack a whole team! Can you?

  • Comment posted by WrekinAir, at 21:35 24 Nov 2012

    You only have to look at how too many Scottish players get up off the ground then have to pause before re-engaging in play. Either they're unfit, or they don't have the quickness of mind to play to international standard.

    They might be local heroes or seen as symbols of Scottish physique but if you can't hack the pace, mentally and physically, you belong in the stands.

  • Comment posted by Charlie, at 20:07 24 Nov 2012

    All Scotland need is more speed and urgency at the breakdown, and also some genuine ball runners. I didn't see today's game but the thing that has stood out from the previous two Autumn tests is the lack of offensive movement in the centre!

  • Comment posted by longinthetooth, at 22:12 24 Nov 2012

    Rugby flourishes in the borders - not Edinburgh based!

  • Comment posted by User0158768150, at 11:27 25 Nov 2012

    "consequences" ?

    Don't beat about the bush Andy. Be a bit more specific.

    Oh, and ta ta.

  • Comment posted by haze, at 22:49 24 Nov 2012

    lets face facts Scotland just are'nt good enough,but someone has to take the blame........bye bye Andy Robinson

  • Comment posted by longinthetooth, at 19:24 24 Nov 2012

    How sensible was it to play a physical, good around the fringes side like Tonga on a narrow pitch where everything happened around the ruck. Tonga stopped everything in that area. The Scotland management and coaches must be raging though at the players for being so inept when they should have scored twice from rolling mauls in the first half! What went wrong there?

  • Comment posted by Kilted Aussie, at 18:57 24 Nov 2012

    John Cleese "I can handle disappointment. It's the hope I can't stand".

  • Comment posted by longinthetooth, at 20:44 24 Nov 2012

    With due respect, AR is an outstanding coach - he would never have coached the sides he has if he wasn't. So what else can be blamed? Are the players rubbish as some of the posts here suggest - we are lacking some quality, that's for sure, but at the moment we are punching our weight.

  • Comment posted by D1679382525922, at 18:45 24 Nov 2012

    I wonder what Tom Heathcote is thinking right now.

Top Stories