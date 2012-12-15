Swalec League results
-
15 DECEMBER, 2012
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
British & Irish Cup
Cardiff 7-34 Ulster (Pool 1)
Bedwas 25-26 Stirling County (Pool 2)
Pontypridd 25-8 Leeds (Pool 5)
Llanelli 32-23 London Scottish (Pool 6)
Swansea 10-30 Cornish Pirates (Pool 3)
Division Two North
Abergele 13-12 Machynlleth
Division Two West
Haverfordwest 3-20 Dunvant
Division Three East
Newport HSOB P-P Talywain
Risca P-P Tredegar Ironsides
Division Four South East
Llandaff North 11-8 Llandaff
Penygraig 0-25 Barry
Division Four South West
Bridgend Sports P-P Pontardawe
Division Five South East
Pontllanfraith P-P Caerau Ely
St Albans P-P Markham
Division Five South Central
Blaengarw 7-35 Treherbert
Division Five South West
Cwmtwrch P-P Llandybie
Division Five West
Bynea 40-19 Llangwm
Gowerton 56-0 Pembroke Dock Quins
Division Six East
Trefil 29-5 Girling
Division Six West
Tonmawr 41-0 Llansawel
Division Six South Central
Wick 5-9 Llandrindod Wells
Division Seven
Sea View P-P Phayader
Whitchurch P-P West Mon
Swalec Plate - Round 3
Aberdare 9-13 Builth Wells
Bala 6-18 Pwllheli
Brecon 30-16 Tylorstown
Bro Ffestiniog 40-20 LLangefni
Bryncoch 5-21 Cwmllynfell
Caernarfon 3-29 Nant Conwy
Cardiff Quins 6-19 Rhiwbina
Croesyceiliog P-P Pill Harriers
Crymych P-P Aberystwyth
Garndiffaith 14-13 Abergavenny
Heol Y Cwy 25-5 Fairwater
Kenfig Hill P-P Skewen
Kidwelly 15-10 Llangennech
Lampeter 30-33 Felinfoel
Llantwit Fardre P-P Gilfach Goch
Maesteg 16-5 Dowlais
Maesteg Celtic 18-22 Taibach
Morriston P-P Ammanford
Mountain Ash P-P Llantrisant
Mumbles P-P Waunarlwydd
Nantymoel 10-31 Treorchy
Neath Athletic 15-9 Aberavon Green Stars
Newcastle Emlyn 5-14 Carmarthen Athletic
Penallta P-P Bedlinog
Pontarddulais 25-16 Aberavon Quins
Pontypool P-P Abercarn
Rhymney P-P Rhydyfelin
Rumney P-P Nelson
Seven Sisters 25-16 Ystalyfera
Tondu 12-16 Loughor
Tredegar P-P Brynmawr
Swalec Bowl - Round 4
Aberaeron 41-0 Llangadog
Aberbargoed 13-32 Canton
Abercrave 20-36 Trimsaran
Baglan P-P Pontrhydyfen
Bettws P-P Caldicot
Blaenavon 27-0 Chepstow
Bryncethin P-P Cwmavon
Cardiff University P-P Cambrian Welfare
Cefneithin 0-55 Tycroes
COBRA 16-5 Colwyn Bay
Denbigh W/O Harlech SCR
Fall Bay 12-16 New Dock Stars
Furnace United P-P Penlan
Glyncorrwg W/O Alltwen SCR
Hartridge P-P New Tredegar
Hirwaun P-P Glyncoch
Llangollen 25-15 Newtown
Llantwit Major 24-16 Rhigos
Llanybydder 10-0 Nantgaredig
Nantyglo P-P Abertysswg
New Panteg P-P Brynithel
Newport Saracens 20-10 Crumlin
Old Illtyidians 0-16 Cilfynydd
Pembroke 6-20 Fishguard
Penybanc 46-0 Burry Port
Pontycymmer P-P Cynant
Rogerstone P-P Monmouth
RTB Ebbw Vale P-P Hafodrynys
Shotton Steel 57-5 Rhosllanercrugog
Taffs Well P-P Cardiff Medicals
Treharris P-P Abercwmboi
Wattstown W/O STAR SCR