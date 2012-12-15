Swalec League results

WRU Swalec Leagues

15 DECEMBER, 2012

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

British & Irish Cup

Cardiff 7-34 Ulster (Pool 1)

Bedwas 25-26 Stirling County (Pool 2)

Pontypridd 25-8 Leeds (Pool 5)

Llanelli 32-23 London Scottish (Pool 6)

Swansea 10-30 Cornish Pirates (Pool 3)

Division Two North

Abergele 13-12 Machynlleth

Division Two West

Haverfordwest 3-20 Dunvant

Division Three East

Newport HSOB P-P Talywain

Risca P-P Tredegar Ironsides

Division Four South East

Llandaff North 11-8 Llandaff

Penygraig 0-25 Barry

Division Four South West

Bridgend Sports P-P Pontardawe

Division Five South East

Pontllanfraith P-P Caerau Ely

St Albans P-P Markham

Division Five South Central

Blaengarw 7-35 Treherbert

Division Five South West

Cwmtwrch P-P Llandybie

Division Five West

Bynea 40-19 Llangwm

Gowerton 56-0 Pembroke Dock Quins

Division Six East

Trefil 29-5 Girling

Division Six West

Tonmawr 41-0 Llansawel

Division Six South Central

Wick 5-9 Llandrindod Wells

Division Seven

Sea View P-P Phayader

Whitchurch P-P West Mon

Swalec Plate - Round 3

Aberdare 9-13 Builth Wells

Bala 6-18 Pwllheli

Brecon 30-16 Tylorstown

Bro Ffestiniog 40-20 LLangefni

Bryncoch 5-21 Cwmllynfell

Caernarfon 3-29 Nant Conwy

Cardiff Quins 6-19 Rhiwbina

Croesyceiliog P-P Pill Harriers

Crymych P-P Aberystwyth

Garndiffaith 14-13 Abergavenny

Heol Y Cwy 25-5 Fairwater

Kenfig Hill P-P Skewen

Kidwelly 15-10 Llangennech

Lampeter 30-33 Felinfoel

Llantwit Fardre P-P Gilfach Goch

Maesteg 16-5 Dowlais

Maesteg Celtic 18-22 Taibach

Morriston P-P Ammanford

Mountain Ash P-P Llantrisant

Mumbles P-P Waunarlwydd

Nantymoel 10-31 Treorchy

Neath Athletic 15-9 Aberavon Green Stars

Newcastle Emlyn 5-14 Carmarthen Athletic

Penallta P-P Bedlinog

Pontarddulais 25-16 Aberavon Quins

Pontypool P-P Abercarn

Rhymney P-P Rhydyfelin

Rumney P-P Nelson

Seven Sisters 25-16 Ystalyfera

Tondu 12-16 Loughor

Tredegar P-P Brynmawr

Swalec Bowl - Round 4

Aberaeron 41-0 Llangadog

Aberbargoed 13-32 Canton

Abercrave 20-36 Trimsaran

Baglan P-P Pontrhydyfen

Bettws P-P Caldicot

Blaenavon 27-0 Chepstow

Bryncethin P-P Cwmavon

Cardiff University P-P Cambrian Welfare

Cefneithin 0-55 Tycroes

COBRA 16-5 Colwyn Bay

Denbigh W/O Harlech SCR

Fall Bay 12-16 New Dock Stars

Furnace United P-P Penlan

Glyncorrwg W/O Alltwen SCR

Hartridge P-P New Tredegar

Hirwaun P-P Glyncoch

Llangollen 25-15 Newtown

Llantwit Major 24-16 Rhigos

Llanybydder 10-0 Nantgaredig

Nantyglo P-P Abertysswg

New Panteg P-P Brynithel

Newport Saracens 20-10 Crumlin

Old Illtyidians 0-16 Cilfynydd

Pembroke 6-20 Fishguard

Penybanc 46-0 Burry Port

Pontycymmer P-P Cynant

Rogerstone P-P Monmouth

RTB Ebbw Vale P-P Hafodrynys

Shotton Steel 57-5 Rhosllanercrugog

Taffs Well P-P Cardiff Medicals

Treharris P-P Abercwmboi

Wattstown W/O STAR SCR

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story