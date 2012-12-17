Ask Jeremy Guscott

From the section

Among the topics making the headlines this week are:

- Northampton Saints handing Ulster their first loss of the season

- The Welsh RU weighing up a switch to artificial turf at the Millennium Stadium

- Toulon's thrashing of Sale - can Jonny Wilkinson's French team be stopped?

- Leinster's uphill task to defend their Heineken Cup crown after defeat to Clermont

- Scottish sides' continuing winless streak in the Heineken Cup

Thank you for posting your questions for Jeremy. Submissions are now closed for this week.