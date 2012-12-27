Exeter Chiefs trio Nowell, Slade and Hill sign new deals

England Under-20 internationals Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Sam Hill have all agreed new two-year contracts with Exeter Chiefs.

Full-back Nowell, 20, made his Premiership debut in the win over London Irish last month.

Slade and Hill, both 19, have featured for the club in the LV= Cup.

Chiefs boss Rob Baxter told the club website: "It's a really nice boost to know they're around for the next couple of years."