Amlin Challenge Cup: Wasps 71-7 Mogliano

Wasps 71 (40)

Tries: Varndell 3, Bell, Cannon, Wallace, Davies 2, Lindsay, Wentzel, Masi Cons: Robinson 7

Mogliano 7 (0)

Try: Costa Repetto Con: Endrizzi

Tom Varndell's 13-minute hat-trick helped Wasps to an easy win over Mogliano, securing their place in the Amlin Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Varndell's early treble put the hosts in charge and Tommy Bell wrapped up a bonus point with only 16 minutes gone.

The hosts scored 11 tries in total, with Charlie Davies going over twice.

Candiago's score was a rare moment of cheer for Mogliano, as Wasps eased through to the next stage with one pool game to spare.

In a dominant Wasps performance, James Cannon, Jack Wallace, Tom Lindsay, Marco Wentzel and Andrea Masi were all among the scorers for the hosts, while Nick Robinson claimed seven conversions.

Chris Mayor was forced to sit out the last 10 minutes after receiving a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

LINE-UPS

Wasps: Southwell, Wallace, Masi, C. Bell, Varndell, Robinson, Davies, Payne, Lindsay, Swainston, Cannon, Wentzel, S. Jones, Haskell, Vunipola.

Replacements: T. Bell for Southwell (38), Holmes for C. Bell (46), Mayor for Varndell (46), Morris for Lindsay (60), Taylor for Swainston (34), Everard for Cannon (60), Poff for Vunipola (41). Not Used: Taulafo.

Sin Bin: Mayor (70).

Mogliano Rugby: Padovani, Benvenuti, Onori, Cerioni, V. Candiago, Canale, Endrizzi, Ceneda, Costa Repetto, Ravalle, Maso, Bocchi, Corbanese, A. Ceccato, E. Candiago.

Replacements: Guarducci for Padovani (55), E. Ceccato for Onori (46), Orlando for Cerioni (64), Gianesini for Costa Repetto (64), Naka for Ravalle (63), Pavanello for Maso (64), Swanepoel for Corbanese (57). Not Used: Lucchese.

Att: 5,744.

Ref: Cedric Marchat (France).