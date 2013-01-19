Castres v Ulster Heineken Cup photos 19 Jan 2013 From the section Rugby Union Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-union/21101528 Read more about sharing. Darren Cave battles with his former Ulster team-mate Pedrie Wannenburg in the Heineken Cup clash in France Craig Gilroy is tackled by Remi Tales in the Pool 4 clash in France Ulster winger Michael Allen produces a crunching tackle on Castres try scorer Remi Lamerat Paddy Wallace and Rory Best try to keep pace with Castres full-back Pierre Bernard Castres winger Max Evans tries to cut inside Ulster centre Darren Cave Robbie Diack tackles Pedrie Wannenburg with Chris Henry and John Afoa in close proximity Chris Henry and Craig Gilroy applaud the contingent of travelling Ulster supporters after the game Ulster's injured captain Johann Muller and coach Mark Anscombe look happy as they congratulate Iain Henderson after the Irish province's win in France