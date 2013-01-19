Castres v Ulster Heineken Cup photos

Ulster's Darren Cave and Castres number eight Pedrie Wannenburg
Darren Cave battles with his former Ulster team-mate Pedrie Wannenburg in the Heineken Cup clash in France
Craig Gilroy and Remi Tales
Craig Gilroy is tackled by Remi Tales in the Pool 4 clash in France
Remi Lamerat is tackled by Ulster's Michael Allen
Ulster winger Michael Allen produces a crunching tackle on Castres try scorer Remi Lamerat
Paddy Wallace, Rory Best and Pierre Bernard
Paddy Wallace and Rory Best try to keep pace with Castres full-back Pierre Bernard
Max Evans and Darren Cave
Castres winger Max Evans tries to cut inside Ulster centre Darren Cave
Chris Henry, Pedrie Wannenburg, Robbie Diack and John Afoa
Robbie Diack tackles Pedrie Wannenburg with Chris Henry and John Afoa in close proximity
Chris Henry and Craig Gilroy
Chris Henry and Craig Gilroy applaud the contingent of travelling Ulster supporters after the game
Johann Muller, Mark Anscombe and Iain Henderson
Ulster's injured captain Johann Muller and coach Mark Anscombe look happy as they congratulate Iain Henderson after the Irish province's win in France

