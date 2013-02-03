BBC Sport speaks to Italy try scorers Martin Castrogiovanni and Sergio Parisse and France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre after Italy's shock 23-18 victory over France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

France were leading 18-13 early in the second-half at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, but the home side fought back to claim a memorable win.

Castrogiovanni and Parisse agree that it is a "huge start" for Italy, while Saint-Andre says his side made "too many mistakes".