Six Nations 2013: Cian Healy cited for stamp on Dan Cole

Ireland prop Cian Healy has been cited for stamping on England's Dan Cole during a ruck in the first half of the visitors' Six Nations win in Dublin.

Healy will appear before the tournament's disciplinary committee in London on Wednesday.

The Leinster loose-head could be ruled out of the rest of Ireland's Six Nations campaign if found guilty of "stamping or trampling on an opponent".

Suspensions range from two weeks (low end) to nine to 52 weeks (top end).

The guidelines stipulate five weeks for a mid-range offence.

Healy escaped without a yellow or red card from referee Jerome Garces during the match, but the Ireland front-rower was cited by citing commissioner Alberto Recaldini of Italy.

The incident provoked a brawl between the opposing players during the game, which England won 12-6 in driving rain.

Ireland have already lost winger Simon Zebo for up to 10 weeks with a broken foot sustained in the bruising loss to England, fly-half Jonathan Sexton strained his hamstring and several other members of the squad have picked up knocks.