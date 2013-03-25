Jersey boss Ben Harvey slams referee after Bristol loss

Jersey director of rugby Ben Harvey has slammed referee Ross Campbell after his side had a last-ditch try disallowed

Jersey's maul crashed over the line in the final moments of the match and felt they had grounded the ball, with the score at 23-29.

But Campbell did not give the try having consulted his assistant.

"I'm gutted for the boys because I felt we got done by a very poor refereeing performance," Harvey told BBC Jersey.

"We scored at the end, it should have been a try," Harvey added.

"All round I thought he had a very poor game and unfortunately I've said that several times this season.

They've put their heart and soul into this week and they've played against a top side and won the game, albeit the referee doesn't agree with us Jersey director of rugby Ben Harvey

"They said they got it down, the lads are lads and they're honest with you.

"The advantage has got to go to the attacking side and we didn't get the advantage."

Adrian Jarvis went over for Bristol with five minutes left to seal the win for the visitors before Jersey's pack fought back.

The island side did get a bonus point, which leaves them seven clear of bottom side Doncaster in the fight against relegation.

And Harvey was quick to praise his side, who also took a bonus point in a last week after their seven days before that.

"I'm immensely proud of our lads, take nothing away from their performance.

"They've put their heart and soul into this week and they've played against a top side and won the game, albeit the referee doesn't agree with us.

"Unfortunately a touch judge seems to have looked in a different direction and the referee's not made the right decision."