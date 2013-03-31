Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions

From the section

Friday

Gloucester 17-15 Harlequins

Prediction: Home win by around seven points.

Saturday

Bath 40-25 London Welsh

Prediction: Bath by more than 10 points.

Wasps 13-22 Saracens

Prediction: Sarries by around seven points.

Northampton 8-36 Leicester

Prediction: Saints win by six points.

Worcester 18-24 Exeter

Prediction: I'm sticking with home victories: Warriors by around seven points.

Sunday

London Irish 33-33 Sale

Prediction: Irish by around 10 points.

