Jeremy Guscott's Premiership predictions
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Friday
Gloucester 17-15 Harlequins
Prediction: Home win by around seven points.
Saturday
Bath 40-25 London Welsh
Prediction: Bath by more than 10 points.
Wasps 13-22 Saracens
Prediction: Sarries by around seven points.
Northampton 8-36 Leicester
Prediction: Saints win by six points.
Worcester 18-24 Exeter
Prediction: I'm sticking with home victories: Warriors by around seven points.
Sunday
London Irish 33-33 Sale
Prediction: Irish by around 10 points.