Bristol sign Newcastle Falcons prop James Hall for next season

Newcastle prop James Hall has agreed to join Championship rivals Bristol for next season's campaign.

The 26-year-old joined the Falcons from Coventry in the summer of 2010 and has so far made 17 appearances.

Bristol's new additions James Hall - Newcastle

Ben Skirving - Bath

Charlie Amesbury - Sale

Nicky Robinson - Wasps

Peter Buxton - Gloucester

Andy Short - Worcester

Errie Claassens - Worcester

Mark Sorenson - Northampton

Hall becomes the eighth new signing for Bristol for the 2013-14 season and could face his new club when the two sides meet on 20 April.

"When I found out there was an opportunity to come , I was really excited," he told the club website.

"There's a lot happening at Bristol at the moment, you only have to look at the players that the club are bringing in. I'm looking forward to being a part of that.

"It's a good place to come and play and get better as a player. I know the likes of Luke [Eves], Glen [Townson] and Redford [Pennycook] from Falcons, so it will be great to hook up with them again and get to know the city and the club."