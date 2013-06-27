Guide to the British and Irish Lions

From the section

The Lions' current 43-man squad for this summer's tour to Australia:

Full-backs:

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Cardiff Blues

Age: 24

Tests: 44

Lions in 2009

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Glasgow Warriors

Age: 20

Tests: 15

Lions debutant

Rob Kearney (Ireland)

Leinster

Age: 27

Tests: 49 (3 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Wings:

Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

Ulster

Age: 29

Tests: 54 (3 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Alex Cuthbert (Wales)

Cardiff Blues

Age: 23

Tests: 18

Lions debutant

Sean Maitland (Scotland)

Glasgow Warriors

Age: 24

Tests: 5

Lions debutant

George North (Wales)

Llanelli Scarlets

Age: 21

Tests: 31

Lions debutant

Christian Wade (England)

London Wasps

Age: 22

Tests: 1

Lions debutant

* - Called up asinjury cover.

Shane Williams (Wales)

Mitsubishi Dynaboars

Age: 36

Tests: 91 (4 for Lions)

Lions in 2005, 2009

* - Called up asinjury cover.

Simon Zebo (Ireland)

Munster

Age: 23

Tests: 6

Lions debutant

* - Called up as injury cover for Tommy Bowe.

Centres:

Brad Barritt (England)

Saracens

Age: 26

Tests: 16

Lions debutant

* - Called up asinjury cover.

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Llanelli Scarlets

Age: 25

Tests: 36

Lions debutant

Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)

Leinster

Age: 34

Tests: 131 (6 for Lions)

Lions in 2001, 2005, 2009

Jamie Roberts (Wales)

Cardiff Blues

Age: 26

Tests: 55 (2 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Manu Tuilagi (England)

Leicester Tigers

Age: 22

Tests: 21

Lions debutant

Billy Twelvetrees (England)

Gloucester

Age: 24

Tests: 5

Lions debutant

* - Called up asinjury cover.

Fly-halves:

Owen Farrell (England)

Saracens

Age: 21

Tests: 16

Lions debutant

Jonny Sexton (Ireland)

Leinster

Age: 27

Tests: 36

Lions debutant

Scrum-halves:

Mike Phillips (Wales)

Bayonne

Age: 30

Tests: 80 (3 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Ben Youngs (England)

Leicester Tigers

Age: 23

Tests: 33

Lions debutant

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Munster

Age: 24

Tests: 19

Lions debutant

Props:

Dan Cole (England)

Leicester Tigers

Age: 26

Tests: 40

Lions debutant

Alex Corbisiero (England)

London Irish

Age: 24

Tests: 18

Lions debutant

* - Replacement for the injured Cian Healy (Ireland and Leinster).

Tom Court (Ireland)

Ulster

Age: 32

Tests: 32

Lions debutant

* - Called up asshort-term injury cover.

Ryan Grant (Scotland)

Glasgow

Age: 27

Tests: 10

Lions debutant

* - Replacement for the injured Gethin Jenkins (Wales and Toulon).

Adam Jones (Wales)

Ospreys

Age: 32

Tests: 90 (2 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Matt Stevens (England)

Saracens

Age: 30

Tests: 44

Lions in 2005

Mako Vunipola (England)

Saracens

Age: 22

Tests: 9

Lions debutant

Hookers:

Richard Hibbard (Wales)

Ospreys

Age: 29

Tests: 23

Lions debutant

Rory Best (Ireland)

Ulster

Age: 30

Tests: 67

Lions debutant

* - Replacement for the suspended Dylan Hartley (England and Northampton).

Tom Youngs (England)

Leicester Tigers

Age: 26

Tests: 9

Lions debutant

Locks:

Ian Evans (Wales)

Ospreys

Age: 28

Tests: 30

Lions debutant

Richie Gray (Scotland)

Sale Sharks

Age: 23

Tests: 31

Lions debutant

Paul O'Connell (Ireland)

Munster

Age: 33

Tests: 91 (6 for Lions)

Lions in 2005 and 2009

Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales)

Ospreys

Age: 27

Tests: 73 (3 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Geoff Parling (England)

Leicester Tigers

Age: 29

Tests: 17

Lions debutant

Flankers:

Tom Croft (England)

Leicester Tigers

Age: 27

Tests: 41 (3 for Lions)

Lions in 2009

Dan Lydiate (Wales)

Newport-Gwent Dragons

Age: 25

Tests: 27

Lions debutant

Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

Leinster

Age: 26

Tests: 27

Lions debutant

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Ospreys

Age: 23

Tests: 15

Lions debutant

Sam Warburton (Wales - captain)

Cardiff Blues

Age: 24

Tests: 38

Lions debutant

Number eights:

Toby Faletau (Wales)

Newport-Gwent Dragons

Age: 22

Tests: 26

Lions debutant

Jamie Heaslip (Ireland)