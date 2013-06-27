Guide to the British and Irish Lions

The Lions' current 43-man squad for this summer's tour to Australia:

Full-backs:

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 44
  • Lions in 2009
Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

  • Glasgow Warriors
  • Age: 20
  • Tests: 15
  • Lions debutant
Rob Kearney (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 49 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009

Wings:

Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

  • Ulster
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 54 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Alex Cuthbert (Wales)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 18
  • Lions debutant
Sean Maitland (Scotland)

  • Glasgow Warriors
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 5
  • Lions debutant
George North (Wales)

  • Llanelli Scarlets
  • Age: 21
  • Tests: 31
  • Lions debutant
Christian Wade (England)

  • London Wasps
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 1
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.
Shane Williams (Wales)

  • Mitsubishi Dynaboars
  • Age: 36
  • Tests: 91 (4 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2005, 2009
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.
Simon Zebo (Ireland)

  • Munster
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 6
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up as injury cover for Tommy Bowe.

Centres:

Brad Barritt (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 16
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.
Jonathan Davies (Wales)

  • Llanelli Scarlets
  • Age: 25
  • Tests: 36
  • Lions debutant
Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 34
  • Tests: 131 (6 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2001, 2005, 2009
Jamie Roberts (Wales)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 55 (2 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Manu Tuilagi (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 21
  • Lions debutant
Billy Twelvetrees (England)

  • Gloucester
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 5
  • Lions debutant
  • * - Called up asinjury cover.

Fly-halves:

Owen Farrell (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 21
  • Tests: 16
  • Lions debutant
Jonny Sexton (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 36
  • Lions debutant

Scrum-halves:

Mike Phillips (Wales)

  • Bayonne
  • Age: 30
  • Tests: 80 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Ben Youngs (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 33
  • Lions debutant
Conor Murray (Ireland)

  • Munster
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 19
  • Lions debutant

Props:

Dan Cole (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 40
  • Lions debutant
Alex Corbisiero (England)

Tom Court (Ireland)

Ryan Grant (Scotland)

Adam Jones (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 32
  • Tests: 90 (2 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Matt Stevens (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 30
  • Tests: 44
  • Lions in 2005
Mako Vunipola (England)

  • Saracens
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 9
  • Lions debutant

Hookers:

Richard Hibbard (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 23
  • Lions debutant
Rory Best (Ireland)

Tom Youngs (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 9
  • Lions debutant

Locks:

Ian Evans (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 28
  • Tests: 30
  • Lions debutant
Richie Gray (Scotland)

  • Sale Sharks
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 31
  • Lions debutant
Paul O'Connell (Ireland)

  • Munster
  • Age: 33
  • Tests: 91 (6 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2005 and 2009
Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 73 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Geoff Parling (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 17
  • Lions debutant

Flankers:

Tom Croft (England)

  • Leicester Tigers
  • Age: 27
  • Tests: 41 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009
Dan Lydiate (Wales)

  • Newport-Gwent Dragons
  • Age: 25
  • Tests: 27
  • Lions debutant
Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 26
  • Tests: 27
  • Lions debutant
Justin Tipuric (Wales)

  • Ospreys
  • Age: 23
  • Tests: 15
  • Lions debutant
Sam Warburton (Wales - captain)

  • Cardiff Blues
  • Age: 24
  • Tests: 38
  • Lions debutant

Number eights:

Toby Faletau (Wales)

  • Newport-Gwent Dragons
  • Age: 22
  • Tests: 26
  • Lions debutant
Jamie Heaslip (Ireland)

  • Leinster
  • Age: 29
  • Tests: 60 (3 for Lions)
  • Lions in 2009

