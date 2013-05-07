Lyn Jones vows London Welsh will 'bounce back up' next season

London Welsh coach Lyn Jones has vowed his relegated side will win promotion back to the Premiership next season.

And the 48-year-old says retaining their base in Oxford is vital to the future of the club.

"We'll keep our best players so we will bounce back up," Jones told BBC Oxford.

"There is a passion and desire to stay in Oxford so let's get it done. It needs strong leadership and wise people to shape the future of rugby in Oxford as well as the future of London Welsh."

The club moved to Oxford's Kassam Stadium from their former west London base at Old Deer Park after their promotion from the Championship was confirmed last summer following a successful appeal against a decision to refuse them a place in the top flight.

Former Ospreys coach Jones paid tribute to his side after they finished the season with a 33-22 victory over Worcester.

"It's been a tough year, very challenging. To finish with a victory is pleasing and is just reward for the work the boys have put in," he said. "We leave the Premiership with our heads held high.

"The players have given 100% and we've just come up a little bit short," he said.

"So it's goodbye for now. I just hope the board will follow this through with an ambition, a vision and a business plan that can bring London Welsh to Oxford and be the professional side here for ever.

"It can only succeed if there is a support base. I've experienced really positive support from the people of Oxford at the Kassam and I'd really like to be around to follow that up."

Jones, who has been nominated for the Aviva Premiership Rugby Director of the Season award, added: "I really hope we can come and make this a big rugby area."