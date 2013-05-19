Jonny Wilkinson named European Player of the Year

Ex-England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson has been named European Player of the Year.

The award is given to the player adjudged the best performer in the Heineken and Amlin Challenge Cups.

The 33-year-old helped Toulon to victory in Saturday's Heineken Cup final against Clermont Auvergne at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Wilkinson in numbers Won 91 England caps plus six for Lions

England caps plus for Lions Second youngest England international at 18 years and 314 days

Total of 277 points at Rugby World Cups is 50 more than anyone else

points at Rugby World Cups is 50 more than anyone else Total of 1,246 points in internationals is second only to Dan Carter's 1,385 in the history of the sport

points in internationals is second only to Dan Carter's 1,385 in the history of the sport England won 67 of the 91 Tests Wilkinson played

of the 91 Tests Wilkinson played Finished with a record 1,179 points for England

"To receive an award of this importance towards the end of my career is really special. I feel privileged to have been nominated," said Wilkinson.

The 2003 World Cup-winner kicked 11 points in a 16-15 win over Clermont as Toulon won a first major trophy in 20 years.

He scored 17 out of 17 penalties in the quarters, semis and final of this season's competition.

Wilkinson, who turned down the opportunity to tour Australia with the British and Irish Lions this summer to concentrate on the conclusion of Toulon's season, follows in the footsteps of the Leinster duo of Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien, winners in 2012 and 2011 respectively.

Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip was also on the 2013 shortlist, along with three Clermont players - number eight Julien Bonnaire, centre Wesley Fofana and New Zealand wing Sitiveni Sivivatu.