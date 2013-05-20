Lions 2013: Stuart Hogg worried by mascot duties

Scottish full-back Stuart Hogg has admitted he is worried at being in charge of the British & Irish Lions mascot.

It is the responsibility of the youngest member of the squad to look after the mascot, a toy lion.

"It's tough, it is tough to be honest. I sometimes struggle to look after myself," said Hogg.

"It's gone missing a couple of times at training, so I'm going to need to keep an eye on it."

Hogg admitted that, as the youngest player on the tour, he was finding it strange playing alongside some of his rugby heroes.

"Brian O'Driscoll was my hero growing up and, to have an opportunity of playing with him is unbelievable, to be honest," he said.

"It's just a dream come true. I'm hoping to learn a lot from him over the next few weeks."

Hogg added that being selected for the Lions was the pinnacle of his career so far, but his intention was to make it onto the pitch on the tour.

"To get picked is one thing, but to play is another thing, so the hard work starts now," he said.

Despite being outnumbered by the other nations in the squad, Hogg insists the three-man Scottish contingent is not finding it difficult to blend in.

"Obviously the Scottish boys like myself have good banter, so we mingle easily," he joked.

"It's been good to meet everybody and we're all mixing in really well."

Hogg insisted that the squad gelling well together was important for success in the tour of Australia.

"We're here representing the Lions now, we're not four countries," he added.

"Everybody's shaken hands and we're gelling well."