Uncapped London Wasps back Elliot Daly to start for Barbarians

Uncapped London Wasps back Elliot Daly has been named in the Barbarians starting line-up to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Daly, 20, missed out on an England place for June's tour of Argentina.

James Hook will play at fly-half after failing to win a spot in the summer touring squads of either the British and Irish Lions or Wales.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse, who is currently at a training camp with his national team, will not be involved.

England's summer fixtures 26 May: Barbarians, Twickenham

Barbarians, Twickenham 2 June: South American XV, Montevideo

South American XV, Montevideo 8 June: Argentina, Salta

Argentina, Salta 15 June: Argentina, Buenos Aires

The Stade Francais number eight, who led the Barbarians to wins over Wales and England in 2011, will be at the camp in Bormio until Saturday.

After the match at Twickenham, the Barbarians will fly to Hong Kong, where they will face the Lions on 1 June.

Sunday's game is the latest chance to impress for Daly, an England Under-20 international who has also represented the Saxons side.

He scored seven tries in 30 appearances for Wasps as they finished the 2012-13 Premiership season in eighth place.

Lions' summer fixtures Sat 1 June: Barbarians, Hong Kong

Barbarians, Hong Kong Wed 5 June: Western Force, Perth

Western Force, Perth Sat 8 June: Queensland Reds, Brisbane

Queensland Reds, Brisbane Wed 12 June: Combined New South Wales-Queensland Country, Newcastle

Combined New South Wales-Queensland Country, Newcastle Sat 15 June: New South Wales Waratahs, Sydney

New South Wales Waratahs, Sydney Tue 18 June: ACT Brumbies, Canberra

ACT Brumbies, Canberra Sat 22 June: First Test, Brisbane

First Test, Brisbane Tue 25 June: Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne

Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne Sat 29 June: Second Test, Melbourne

Second Test, Melbourne Sat 6 July: Third Test, Sydney

Daly is one of three uncapped players in the squad, with his Wasps team-mate and fellow England Under-20 international Sam Jones among the replacements.

Hook, who plays his club rugby for Perpignan, will make his Barbarians debut, having made three appearances as a replacement for Wales as they won the Six Nations earlier this year.

The 27-year-old failed to win a place in the Lions squad for the three-Test series against Australia, and was then left out of the Wales squad to tour Japan.

Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young will lead a starting line-up that includes players from 11 countries, including Saracens' South African hooker Schalk Brits and exciting United States wing Takudzwa Ngwenya.

Hong Kong sevens captain Rowan Varty will be among the replacements.

But there is no place for Ulster back Jared Payne, uncapped by New Zealand.

LINE-UP

Barbarians: Elliot Daly (London Wasps); Timoci Nagusa (Montpellier, Fiji), Takudzwa Ngwenya (Biarritz, United States), Casey Laulala (Munster, New Zealand), Mike Tindall (Gloucester, England); James Hook (Perpignan, Wales), Dwayne Peel (Sale, Wales); Andrea Lo Cicero (Racing Metro 92, Italy), Matthew Rees (Scarlets, Wales), James Johnston (Harlequins, Samoa), Jim Hamilton (Gloucester, Scotland), Marco Wentzel (London Wasps, South Africa), Alessandro Zanni (Treviso, Italy), Imanol Harinordoquy (Biarritz, France), Jonathan Poff (London Wasps, New Zealand).

Replacements: Schalk Brits (Saracens, South Africa), Dean Mumm (Exeter, Australia), Duncan Jones (Ospreys, Wales), Sam Jones (London Wasps), Dimitri Yachvili (Biarritz, France), Nick Evans (Harlequins, New Zealand), Rowan Varty (DeA Tigers, Hong Kong).