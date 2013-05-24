England v Barbarians: Rob Webber handed captaincy

Rob Webber will captain England for the first time in Sunday's game against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

The Bath hooker leads a youthful side which has nine players aged 24 or under in the starting XV and sees Matt Kvesic and Marland Yarde make their debuts.

Six of the eight players on the bench could also make their first senior appearances in the non-cap game.

"This is a great opportunity for these players to step up," said England head coach Stuart Lancaster.

England's summer fixtures 26 May: Barbarians, Twickenham

Barbarians, Twickenham 2 June: South American XV, Montevideo

South American XV, Montevideo 8 June: Argentina, Salta

Argentina, Salta 15 June: Argentina, Buenos Aires

England are without their British and Irish Lions contingent plus those from Leicester and Northampton, who contest the Aviva Premiership final on Saturday.

Webber, 26, has played just three game for England and will be joined in the front row by Bath team-mate David Wilson who is the most capped player in the side with 26 appearances.

London Irish prop Alex Corbisiero, Gloucester's number eight Ben Morgan and Exeter's Tom Johnson are all included after recovering from injury.

Freddie Burns, who had his Six Nations ambitions ended by injury, starts at fly-half with Richard Wigglesworth at scrum-half.

Billy Twelvetrees starts at inside centre alongside Jonathan Joseph and Mike Brown returns to his preferred position at full-back.

After playing the Barbarians England embark on a three-match tour, which starts in Uruguay against a combined South American XV and then head to Argentina for two Tests.

"Taking on a very experienced Barbarians team is the first challenge they face this summer with matches in Uruguay and Argentina to follow and this sequence of games is a key part of our development as a team," continued Lancaster.

"Webber finished the season strongly with Bath and I know his leadership qualities well. I am sure he'll show the way backed up by the other senior players in the team."

England: Mike Brown; Christian Wade, Jonathan Joseph, Billy Twelvetrees, Marland Yarde; Freddie Burns, Richard Wigglesworth; Ben Morgan, Matt Kvesic, Tom Johnson; Dave Attwood, Joe Launchbury; David Wilson, Rob Webber, Alex Corbisiero

Replacements: David Paice, Joe Marler, Henry Thomas, Kearnan Myall, Billy Vunipola, Haydn Thomas, Jonny May, Kyle Eastmond