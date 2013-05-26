England 40-12 Barbarians: Freddie Burns shines in win

England 40 (16)

Tries : Burns, Yarde, Eastmond, Wade, Twelvetrees Cons: Burns 3 Pens: Burns 3

Barbarians 12 (0)

Tries: Brits, Daly Cons: Evans

Freddie Burns scored 20 points for England as tries from three debutants secured a 40-12 win over the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Burns's try came inside a minute as England dominated in their final match before a summer tour of South America.

Debut tries from Marland Yarde, Christian Wade and Kyle Eastmond were complemented by Billy Twelvetrees.

Rob Webber captained England in the absence of nine players away on club or British and Irish Lions commitments.

First-team regulars Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi were among those on Lions duty, prompting Stuart Lancaster to field a team containing nine players under the age of 24.

England's missing Lions players Manu Tuilagi

Owen Farrell

Ben Youngs

Dan Cole

Matt Stevens

Mako Vunipola

Dylan Hartley

Tom Youngs

Geoff Parling

Tom Croft

While the game was classed as an uncapped international, it was England's first chance to shine since their 30-3 mauling at the hands of Wales in the final round of the Six Nations.

After less than a minute, Barbarians' captain Mike Tindall was turned over close to the halfway line, allowing England to release the uncapped Yarde. He offloaded to Burns who scored the try and converted.

Two further penalties saw Burns amass 13 points in the opening 13 minutes, as England dominated the scrum, forcing their opponents into conceding possession cheaply.

Wasps wing Wade bravely collected an up and under ahead of American Takudzwa Ngwenya, with the England man conceding a five-metre scrum late in the period.

But England comfortably defended Imanol Harinordoquy's drive for the line, taking a 16-0 lead into the interval.

England's summer fixtures 2 June: South American XV, Montevideo

South American XV, Montevideo 8 June: Argentina, Salta

Argentina, Salta 15 June: Argentina, Buenos Aires

At the restart, London Irish wing Yarde, 20, scored a superb individual try, breaking a challenge just inside the Barbarians half to power to the corner.

Kyle Eastmond came off the bench to become the second non-capped player to score for the home side, and an end-to-end attack started by Billy Twelvetrees allowed the pacy Wade to duck two challenges and register his own debut try.

Five minutes later, Twelvetrees bundled over for his own try, to make it 40-0.

In the final 10 minutes, Schalk Brits touched down in the corner for the Baa-Baas, before Elliot Daly, who was overlooked for England's summer tour, scored late on.

SUNDAY'S TEAMS

England: Mike Brown; Christian Wade, Jonathan Joseph, Billy Twelvetrees, Marland Yarde; Freddie Burns, Richard Wigglesworth; Ben Morgan, Matt Kvesic, Tom Johnson; Dave Attwood, Joe Launchbury; David Wilson, Rob Webber (Capt), Alex Corbisiero

Replacements: David Paice, Joe Marler, Henry Thomas, Kearnan Myall, Billy Vunipola, Haydn Thomas, Jonny May, Kyle Eastmond

Barbarians: Elliot Daly (London Wasps); Timoci Nagusa (Montpellier, Fiji), Takudzwa Ngwenya (Biarritz, United States), Casey Laulala (Munster, New Zealand), Mike Tindall (Capt, Gloucester, England); James Hook (Perpignan, Wales), Dwayne Peel (Sale, Wales); Andrea Lo Cicero (Racing Metro 92, Italy), Matthew Rees (Scarlets, Wales), James Johnston (Harlequins, Samoa), Jim Hamilton (Gloucester, Scotland), Marco Wentzel (London Wasps, South Africa), Alessandro Zanni (Treviso, Italy), Imanol Harinordoquy (Biarritz, France), Jonathan Poff (London Wasps, New Zealand).

Replacements: Schalk Brits (Saracens, South Africa), Dean Mumm (Exeter, Australia), Duncan Jones (Ospreys, Wales), Sam Jones (London Wasps), Dimitri Yachvili (Biarritz, France), Nick Evans (Harlequins, New Zealand), Rowan Varty (DeA Tigers, Hong Kong).