Alex Blair wins trial return offer from Edinburgh

Fly-half Alex Blair has been invited to return to Edinburgh Rugby on a part-time trial.

It follows the news that with a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old Blair, who has played for Scotland A, was released in 2011 following a back injury after spending a year with the Pro12 club.

He made a comeback with Edinburgh Accies last season and played on the Borders 7s circuit.

He has been offered the chance to train with Edinburgh on a part-time basis alongside his sports science studies Edinburgh statement

This summer, Blair played for Southern Districts in Australia's Shute Shield competition.

Edinburgh say he has subsequently impressed for Accies in this season's Scottish Premiership.

"He has been offered the chance to train with Edinburgh on a part-time basis alongside his sports science studies at Edinburgh College," said a club statement.

When Blair first signed for Edinburgh in 2010, he was joining brothers Mike, , and David, , at the club.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have taken San Isidro Club centre Joaquin Dominguez on a two-week trial, after the 26-year-old passed a medical assessment.

San Isidro play in Dominguez's homeland of Argentina.